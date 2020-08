Nigeria’s ex-boxer and member of Los Angeles ’84 Olympic Games team, Jeremiah Okorodudu, is in need of financial assistance after undergoing a major operation in a Lagos hospital.

The post My husband is dying, Okorodudu’s wife cries for help appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post My husband is dying, Okorodudu’s wife cries for help appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...