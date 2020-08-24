My husband maltreats, starves me, I regret marrying him – Woman tells court

Agency Reporter

A mother of one, Kadijat Abdulraman, on Monday told a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan that she regretted marrying her husband Ahmed.

Abdulraman, alleged that he also starved her of food.

“He maltreated and starved me of food and love. Ahmed refused me access to our only child after I left his house.

”I still cannot see my child. He impregnated another woman while we were preparing for our wedding.

”I lost all my investment in a business, including almost N1 million monetary gifts given to me by my father.

“He demands money from me and has never provided for me and our child,” she alleged.

The respondent, however, denied all the allegations leveled against him.

Ahmed, a bricklayer admitted that he impregnated another woman.

“My lord, I took care of her. I apologised to her when I got another woman pregnant, ” he said.

The President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade, dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace.

Odunade awarded custody of the child to the petitioner and ordered the respondent to pay N5,000 as the child’s monthly feeding allowance.

(NAN)