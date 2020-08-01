My journey in music has been rough – Brite Benson

Nigerian music sensation, Brite Benson Giwa – known as Brite Benson on stage – says his journey in music has been rough but steady.

In an interview, the R&B and pop star said he had made steady improvement in his trade, adding that “People’s response to my music is just priceless.”

He said his target groups are the young and old folks, adding that; “mainly anybody willing to give a hearing aid and accepting my style.”

Brite Benson has dropped five songs titled: Ose mama, Slay mama, Kungfu love, One way and Shokoyokoto.

Speaking about his latest; ‘Shokoyokoto’, he said: “Back in the days, ‘Shokoyokoto’ was a thing about food preparation; its last processing stage, the aroma of the food.

“The way it was being praised, and the ancient history behind it; described the beauty surrounding women.”

On what inspired him to take to music, Brite Benson said: “Music is a spiritual moment and I drive my mind into that spirit once I listened to a sound that gingers my soul.

“Songs that can keep my body moving, and my soul undiluted.”

