My music career is about to be taken to a new level – OritseLaju

The singer, who hails from Delta State but grew up in Lagos, got tongues wagging about his talent with his chart topping single, ‘Trouble’.

He followed it up with ‘Uplifted’ featuring Duncan Mighty, ‘Baller’ featuring Slimcase and Mr Real and ‘Money is power’ featuring DJ Consequence. The songs, many believed, set him apart as one act who understands the music scape and knows how to get fans grooving.

Despite a fast growing music career and two EPs to show for, among other feats, OritseLaju is one entertainer who also makes headlines with his modelling acts.

On how he copes with two apparently demanding fronts, the self-sponsored artiste who is signed to his own label, Laju records, revealed that his passion for the two entertainment fronts and consistency in doing them over the years meant that he is able to seamlessly combine singing and modelling.

With his songs topping charts a d visuals gaining widespread attention and acclaim, Laaj added that his best was yet to come and told fans to expect even more works from their favourite.

Speaking on his career, the singer cum model disclosed that he started out his music career at the tender age of 12, as a dancer and he patterned his music style after legends such as Michael Jackson, Fela Kuti and Bob Marley.

