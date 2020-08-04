My suspension was politically motivated, says Ondo lawmaker

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Suspended lawmaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Leonard Tomide Akinribido, has said that he was suspended for not supporting moves to impeach Deputy Governor of the state, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

In a brief chat with journalists, Akinribido said his suspension was politically motivated.

He described the suspension as witch hunt and denied pouring invective on the Speaker as alleged.

Akinribido said plot against him became thickened as the Deputy Governor planned moved to the Zenith Labour Party.

