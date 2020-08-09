Daily News

N.7m bill holds woman who delivered quadruplets after five years of marriage

It is not yet uhuru for Nonso and Maureen Anyaegbu following the delivery of their quadruplets on August 6 as they cannot settle the estimated N700, 000 bill incurred at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta. Mrs Anyaegbu suffered complications after the delivery. She has undergone surgery and transfusion of more than 12 pints of […]

