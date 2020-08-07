N100m for beneficiaries as Osun unveils post-COVID-19 scheme

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Thursday in Osogbo launched the state’s post COVID-19 economic intervention pilot programme.

Under the programme, the state government will disburse N100m to 2,000 beneficiaries for the phase of the scheme after undergoing entrepreneurial development training.

Oyetola, while launching the programme, said the initiative was conceptualised to reposition the economy which had become weak due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to the path of growth, development and prosperity.

He said his administration decided on an economic strategy to generate 15,000 direct jobs annually through the intervention programme, saying the scheme would help to engender socio-economic and commercial development.

He said the strategy would strengthen industrialisation, commerce and investment as well as enhance human capital development.

“The state government has also provided N100 million to be disbursed as seed loans to beneficiaries under this programme through the Bank of Industry; while the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria will conduct entrepreneurial development training for them to ensure the programme achieves the desired objective.

“Today’s flag-off of Post COVID-19 intervention programme is a testament to the resolve and capacity of our administration to respond to virulent challenges in the way of our electoral promises and governance.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic, we had been working on making acquisition of vocational skills a priority in our 2020 budget as our way of providing solutions to the raging crass youth unemployment,” Oyetola said.

Troops deactivate 25 illegal refineries, impound 342,000 ltrs of AGO in s/south

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Delta Safe, discovered and deactivated 25 illegal refineries and impounded 342,000 litres of illegally refined AGO in the South-South in the last two weeks.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this while giving updates on military operations across on Thursday in Abuja.

Enenche said the troops had intensified the fight against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the region with attendant successes.

According to him, Operation Delta Safe discovered and deactivated 25 illegal refining sites in Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom within the period under review.

He also disclosed that the troops of subsidiary operations, Calm Waters II and Swift Response, seized 141x50kg bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice and impounded boats involved in the activities.

According to him, as part of non kinetic activities, the Nigerian Navy Ship, DELTA, led a peace and reconciliation meeting with stakeholders of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta. (NAN)

