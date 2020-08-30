N13.3B Community Policing Fund: ALGON hails FG

By Tajudeen Adebanjo

The National President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Mr Kolade David Alabi has commended the Federal government for approving N13.3 billion take-off funds for the community policing.

ALGON said as a body closer to the grassroots, it would cooperate with other tiers of governments in the realisation the overall objectives.

According to Alabi, the community policing many dismissed as mere rhetoric has finally become a reality.

He urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and all other security agencies to develop an operational model in line with the peculiarities of each council to make it successful.

He observed that the philosophy of neighbourhood-oriented policing has been a global best practice across many civilised countries.

This, he said, necessitated the need for citizens’ positive perceptions of community policing. He, however, pointed out that such measure would ensure speedy development of the rural areas.

He dismissed the perceptions that councils are breeding grounds for criminal, adding that banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping, herdsmen attacks, insurgents will all be a thing of the past if the project is well executed.

The ALGON boss said the association would meet to evaluate, and fine-tune a better reception and the harmonious relationship that will form part of its contribution to enabling the planned take-off successful.

Alabi said the fund would be used to improve the security infrastructure and deliver a more efficient policing framework with a particular mention on the local governments and area councils which according to him are the most vulnerable beneficiary of all manner of crime and criminalities.

He appealed to the federal and state governments not to leave the local governments behind as it was necessary to work with the kind of team spirit that will drive the success, and logical implementation of the policy.

The ALGON boss stated that the association was available to support the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and the federal government in further consultations for the success and urgent take-off of the policy.