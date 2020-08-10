N150 fuel pump price is nothing but wickedness, says lawmaker

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Minority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye, has described the N150 pump price for fuel as an act of wickedness by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Hon Elegbeleye who represents Akoko North East constituency said the new fuel price would inflict more pains on Nigerians who were already been weighed down with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elegbeleye who spoke to journalists in Akure said it was worrisome that the Federal Government has displayed insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians.

The Ondo Minority Leader advised President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse to the old pump price in order to relieve the citizens of the enormous hardship they are currently faced with.

Read Also: Petrol tankers drivers begin strike

According to him, “Other countries have been devising ways to cushion the effect of the economic impact the pandemic had on their citizens. It is saddened that Nigeria is towing the opposite.

“N150 pump price for fuel is nothing but wickedness. This is a period where many jobs had been lost with many people still don’t know what to expect next.

“This is not the best gift to Nigerians at this time after going through serious hard times during the lockdown. Unlike other countries where meaningful palliatives were given to their citizens but here our government is compounding the woes of the people.

“The logical thing to be done now is for the increment to be reversed and suspended,” the lawmaker said.

Like this: Like Loading...