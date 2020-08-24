N449m Radio House renovation project, ready in weeks – Lai Mohammed



The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the on-going rehabilitation of the Radio House in Garki Abuja will be completed and commissioned in weeks.

The Minister gave the assurances on Monday in Abuja after an inspection of the N449 million rehabilitation project in company with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ms Grace Gekpe, other management members of staff and the contractor.

Mohammed noted that it was the first time in the 33 years life of the edifice that any substantial rehabilitation works is being carried out on the structure

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Radio House is the Headquarter of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and equally house the Office of many past Information Ministers.

Mohammed said the project which was meant to last for 12 weeks has been delayed due to the advent of COVID -19.

He said the scope of the works included the rehabilitation of the entire edifice, the lift, cooling system water, sanitation and toilet system, among others.

“The COVID-19 has slow down works on the project just like others across the country; The ban on international travel has hampered the importation of spare parts and some equipment needed.

“The visit today has been useful and has given us the opportunity to make some other direction and see how far the whole project can move.

“From what I have seen, hopefully in a matter of weeks, we will come here to commission a new radio house,” he said.

Mohammed assured that the FRCN management would make regular maintenance of the edifice, a priority after completion.

NAN reports that the tallest building in Garki district is the Radio House located in the Area 11 sector, houses the Federal Ministry of Information and Communications, the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and the Voice of Nigeria.

