N79.6m contraband seized in Kano

Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

Nigeria Customs Service in Kano State on Tuesday displayed seized contraband goods worth N79.6 million.

The contraband include: 1,608 50kg bags of rice, vegetable oil worth N7.6 million, secondhand clothing worth N2.05 million and fertiliser worth N13.82 million.

Other contraband goods include: compressed blocks of Indian hemp valued at N9.56 million, 113 50kg bags of foreign sugar worth N2.46 million as well as 20 units of vehicles valued at N8.11 million.

Area Comptroller, Ahmad Nasir, who displayed the seized items at the Kano headquarters of the command, said several suspects have been arrested and will be charged to court after investigation.