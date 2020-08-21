NACA is not mass recruiting — Gambo Aliyu

Dismisses circulating adverts as fake

HIV/AIDS

By Sola Ogundipe

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, has issued a public alert about spurious advertisements of mass recruitment in its establishment.

In the alert made available to Vanguard, the Director-General, of the Agency, Dr. Gambo Aliyu, warned that NACA did not issue any advertisement on mass recruitment, neither is it carrying out mass recruitment.

The Director-General said: “We bring to the notice of the general public that the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) is not mass recruiting.

“It has come to our attention that numerous job offers are being circulated by unauthorised persons using the name of the Agency to solicit for job applications and some requiring applicants to pay processing fees.

“NACA posts employment opportunities on its official website and has not engaged the services of a recruitment agent. It is the responsibility of job seekers to research and verify information pertaining to job postings.”

Aliyu stressed that NACA does not charge/ accept any amount or security deposit from job seekers during its application, selection, or interview process.

According to him: “NACA would not accept any liability towards the representation made in any fraudulent communication or its consequences, and such fraudulent communication shall not be treated as any kind of offer or representation by NACA.”

