Nadal will not play at US Open 2020

Defending champion Rafael Nadal has decided not to play the US Open later this month because the coronavirus pandemic is “not under control”.

Spanish world number two Nadal, 34, has not entered the tournament, which takes place in New York from 31 August.

“The health situation is very complicated around the world with cases increasing and flare-ups,” said Nadal.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic leads the men’s entry list, while American great Serena Williams has indicated she will play.

Nadal added: “This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel.”

Like this: Like Loading...