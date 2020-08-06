Daily News

Nadal will not play at US Open 2020

By
0
Post Views: Visits 129

Defending champion Rafael Nadal has decided not to play the US Open later this month because the coronavirus pandemic is “not under control”.

Spanish world number two Nadal, 34, has not entered the tournament, which takes place in New York from 31 August.

“The health situation is very complicated around the world with cases increasing and flare-ups,” said Nadal.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic leads the men’s entry list, while American great Serena Williams has indicated she will play.

Nadal added: “This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel.”

Nigerians and Depression: A state of denial

Previous article

Mozambique: Could It Be Third Time Lucky for Lasting Peace?

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News