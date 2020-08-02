NAF To Clear North-East Of Remaining Terrorists – CAS

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Saturday said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will be focused in its determination to rout out remnants of Boko Haram insurgents hibernating the northeast region.

Abubakar stated this during the special Eid-el-Kabir feast organised for the front-line troops at the NAF Base, Yola.

Abubakar represented by AVM Paul Dimfwina, NAF Chief of Communication and Information System, expressed satisfaction with the combat readiness and high spirit demonstrated by the troops.

He said: “We are committed to the total elimination of insurgency in our country and the race to add value to our societies as well as secure our communities, there is no finishing line.

“The essence of the Eid-el-Kabir get together is to help fill the void created by not being able to celebrate with our families because you are deployed at the front line.

” It also aims to foster comradeship and give us the opportunity to commend ourselves (NAF) for our efforts in the fight against insurgency.”

Abubakar commended the Commander, Air Task Force (ATF), Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), for his doggedness at ensuring that the Service units in the northeast remained undaunted and committed to the counter-insurgency campaign.

He also commended the Service personnel for their contributions and sacrifices to the restoration of peace to the restive region.

The CAS noted that the Service would not allow room to be taken unawares because of the enormous responsibility in its strive to ensure one indivisible country.

“Procurement of the additional platforms such as the Super Tucano Aircraft and other platforms would certainly be a game-changer for our operations.”

Abubakar lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to the Service, adding that NAF would remain disciplined and professional in the discharge of its constitutional mandate.

Also speaking, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, applauded NAF for its active contributions to peace and security in the state.

Fintiri, represented by his deputy, Mr Crowther Seth, reiterated commitment to support the Service in the counter-insurgency campaign.

NAN

The post NAF To Clear North-East Of Remaining Terrorists – CAS appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...