NAFDAC warns Nigerians against apple, blackcurrant from Australia

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cautioned Nigerians to stop the consumption of an organic apple and blackcurrant originating from Australia.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Moji Adeyeye, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the products had been certified harmful for human consumption.

“The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of Hong Kong’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has warned against the consumption of Pure Tassie Organic Apple and Blackcurrant Juice originating from Australia.

“This was due to (an) unacceptable level of patulin (a mycotoxin) which had exceeded the maximum limit in fruit juice,” she said.

Mrs Adeyeye pointed out that the level of patulin content in the affected fruit juice can induce liver, spleen and kidney damage.

She added that the toxic level would affect the immune system and cause nausea, gastrointestinal disturbance and vomiting.

Mrs said that the name of the is Pure Tassie, an organic apple and blackcurrant juice from Australia.

The D-G implored importers, distributors, retailers and consumers to immediately stop the importation, distribution, sale and consumption of the affected fruit juice.

She urged members of the public in possession of the affected fruit juice to submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

The DG also called on healthcare professionals and consumers to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of this product to the nearest NAFDAC office through NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLL FREE from all networks).

Mrs Adeyeye said the agency should be reached through pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng or via the NAFDAC ADR e-Reporting platform available at www.nafdac.gov.ng.

(NAN)