Naira Marley gets fine for violating ban on inter-state movement

Singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, and his manager, Seyi Awouga have been awarded a fine of N100,000 each for violating the cessation of movement and interstates travel order.

The duo were, on Thursday, arraigned before the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court, Oshodi.

Naira Marley and his manager were taken to court by the Police around 3.30pm.

It could be recalled that, on July 13 2020 at about 2pm, the accused, according to the police, in total violation of the lockdown order, embarked on a non essential travel from Lagos to Abuja and back to Lagos the same date, through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja for a musical concert in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the arraignment, said Naira Marley was docked alongside his manager, on a one count charge of breach of cessation of movement and interstates travel order made by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under Regulation 4(i) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease Emergency Prevention) Regulation No 2 of 2020 and committed an offence punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law, Ch. P16, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

He said the two accused persons pleaded guilty to the charge and were awarded a fine of N100,000 each by the presiding Magistrate.

