Nigerian musician Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has been convicted and fined by a magistrate court in Abuja for violating COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Naira Marley was arraigned for a four-count charge by Magistrate Idayat Akanni. The charges include violating Presidential ban on interstate travelling, not wearing of face mask contrary to the Presidential […]

The post Naira Marley gets second conviction in two days appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...