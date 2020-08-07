Daily News

Naira Marley, manager arraigned for flouting travel ban

By Precious Igbonwelundu 

Lagos-based musician Azeez Fashola alias Naira Marley and his manager, Seyi Awouga, were yesterday arraigned before a  Special Offences Court, Oshodi, Lagos for allegedly violating the ban on inter-state travel.

Fashola, on June 13, performed at a drive-in concert in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Police said the musician violated the ban on non-essential travel by flying to and fro Abuja that day.

Operatives of the State Criminal investigation (SCID), Yaba, launched an investigation into the trip.

Spokesman Bala Elkana said Fashola and Awouga were arraigned for “breach of cessation of movement and interstate” order punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law, Ch. P16, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

“The two accused persons pleaded guilty to the charge and were awarded a fine of N100,000 each by the presiding Magistrate,” said Elkana

