Namibia: 100 Inmates Contract Covid-19

About 100 prisoners at the Windhoek Correctional Facility have contracted Covid-19.

This was revealed by Raphael Hamunyela, commissioner general of the Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) on Sunday.

He said all these cases were recorded within one week.

Hamunyela said although the affected inmates are in separate cells, it is feared that more inmates may contract the virus as the facility does not have enough cells to keep more cases separate.

He said the involved inmates are fed food rich in vitamin C and protein.

“The virus is already here. We cannot even quarantine our correctional officers because we don’t have accommodation for them. Some live in Windhoek, while some travel from Rehoboth and Okahandja to come to work every day.

They can contract the virus anywhere,” Hamunyela said.

Last week minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula said the Windhoek Correctional Facility recorded 13 cases.

“It is imperative that people in places like prisons, holding cells, hospitals, hostels, police camps and military barracks observe more precautionary measures as the risk of fast transmission among a number of people is very high in these settings,” Shangula said.

Hamunyela was quoted by New Era last week as saying: “If the country has no better measures to put in place, how do you expect us to have it?”

He said an officer tested positive for the virus in Windhoek, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at the correctional facility to 14 last week, before escalating to 100.