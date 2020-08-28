Namibia: Fishcor Partner Warns of Job Losses

WALVIS Bay-based fishing company Seaflower Pelagic Processing, which yesterday lost a High Court case about the auctioning of Namibian fishing quotas, says the retrenchment of people in its employ is now inevitable.

The company said in a statement yesterday it had no alternative but to start a consultative process preceding retrenchments, and that this would lead to the loss of 655 jobs at the company. Seaflower Pelagic, which has set up a fish processing plant at Walvis Bay, will also not be in a position to employ an additional 450 workers for its fish cannery, with the result that a total of 1 100 present and future jobs will be affected, it said.

The statement was issued after deputy judge president Hosea Angula dismissed an urgent application in which Seaflower Pelagic was trying to get a court order to stop the government from selling 24 333 tonnes of Namibia’s horse mackerel catch this year by public auction.

Dismissing the company’s application, Angula also directed that Seaflower Pelagic should pay the legal costs of the state-owned National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) and the ministers of fisheries and marine resources, finance and public enterprises, who were sued as respondents in the case. Seaflower Pelagic wanted the court stop the government’s auctioning of 24 333 metric tonnes of horse mackerel, based on claims that it has an agreement with Fishcor that the state-owned company would make a quota of 50 000 tonnes of horse mackerel available to it annually for 15 years, until 2033, and that 24 333 tonnes of this quota was still outstanding this year.

Fishcor is a 40% shareholder in Seaflower Pelagic, but appears to have turned against the company during the litigation initiated by it at the end of last week.

Mihe Gaomab, chairperson of Fishcor’s board of directors claimed in an affidavit filed at the High Court that agreements between Seaflower Pelagic and Fishcor, and between Fishcor and former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau, were not lawful and are not enforceable.

Gaomab said Fishcor was disputing the legality of the agreements, did not support Seaflower Pelagic’s urgent application, and distanced itself from the interdict the company wanted to be granted.

The chairperson of Seaflower Pelagic’s board of directors, Adriaan ‘AJ’ Louw, said in an affidavit also filed at the court that in terms of an agreement signed by Esau and the then chairperson of Fishcor’s board of directors, James Hatuikulipi, in March 2017, the minister undertook to reserve and make a horse mackerel quota of 50 000 tonnes available to Fishcor annually for a period of 15 years.

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

The quota was meant to be used for the processing plant which Seaflower Pelagic set up at Walvis Bay.

In terms of the agreement between the fisheries minister and Fishcor and a quota usage agreement concluded between Seaflower and Fishcor near the end of January 2017, Seaflower has a right to have a quota of 24 333 tonnes of horse mackerel, which remains outstanding for the 2020 fishing season, made available to it, Louw said.

Esau’s successor as minister of fisheries and marine resources, Albert Kawana, also questioned the lawfulness of the agreements on which Seaflower Pelagic was relying.

To the extent that the agreement between Esau and Hatuikulipi contemplated an automatic allocation of 50 000 tonnes of horse mackerel to Fishcor for 15 years, that allocation would be unlawful and against the Marine Resources Act, which required the fisheries minister to rely on the best available scientific information before he determines the total allowable catch for fish species in Namibian waters each year, Kawana said in an affidavit also filed at the court.

In its statement yesterday, Seaflower Pelagic said Fishcor and the fisheries minister were now for the first time raising concerns about the legality of the agreements on which the company relied, and that it was surprising this had not been raised with Seaflower Pelagic before.

“Fishcor and the government fail to take note of the enormous capital investment that was made and that a world-class land-based pelagic fishing plant was built,” the company stated.

The government has also lost sight of the fact that its interest in Seaflower Processing would have allowed it and by extension the Namibian people to reap the benefits from the company’s operations, it added.