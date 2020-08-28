Namibia: Internet Governance Forum Announces New Working Group

The Namibia Internet Governance Forum recently announced that a new Working Group will lead the association as from 01 September.

The newly appointed Working Group members were selected through a public nomination process, while a number of current Working Group members are remaining to serve the forum. The new Working Group Members are: Emilia Paulus, Gabriel Nhinda, Eline Nyau, Collin Hangula, Saara Imbili, Helvi Haludilu, Sally Buiswalelo, Josephat Tjiho, Johanna Amunyela, and Anna Amoomo.

The forum is a multistakeholder forum established to stimulate policy dialogue on prevailing and emerging issues on internet governance in order to foster the sustainability, robustness, security, stability, and development of the Internet in Namibia.

Initiated by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and the ACTION Coalition in 2016, the Working Group has successfully hosted three annual forums since its launch in 2017.

At the 2018 forum, participants reached a consensus that it to be a Voluntary Association; a Constitution was subsequently developed through a consultative process, and adopted on 10 April 2019.

The outgoing Working Group is the founding executive body of the forum, which was launched in September 2017.

Natasha Tibinyane, Outgoing Forum Chair thanked all the organisations, institutions and individuals who have contributed their time, funding and expertise towards the building of the forum.