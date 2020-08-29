Namibia: Media Absence at Covid-19 Press Conference Puzzles Geingob

President Hage Geingob was perplexed about the absence of the media at the Covid-19 press conference at State House earlier today.

He asked his media team more than twice why no questions were asked at the event.

“Are there no questions? Where are they, or are they satisfied? Why are they not here, or is it by consensus?” Geingob asked his team.

The president’s media team did not disclose that an announcement was sent to the media strictly prohibiting their attendance in line with Covid-19 regulations.

“The upcoming Covid-19 update will be broadcasted live on NBC, and the Facebook and Twitter pages of the Namibian presidency will also provide a live-stream of the event,” the announcement read.

The president, seemingly uninformed, asked whether journalists were boycotting the conference.

“What is happening? There is no press. Why?” he asked.

Press secretary Alfredo Hengari said the presidency had agreed with the press to follow the conference online as regulations limit gatherings to 10 people.

“Was it announced that State House was only going to allow 10 people? We are going to be told State House has left out people,” Geingob said.