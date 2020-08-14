Namibia: Namibia’s First Lady Strikes Chord With Youth and Power Points

[allAfrica] Cape Town — “Watch how your political allies fight their enemies. Be careful of your allies, who use dirty tactics and de-campaign others. One day, when they disagree with you, they will use those same dirty tactics against you.” So said Monica Geingos, Namibia’s First Lady, speaking at the African Leadership Institute’s virtual conference for International Youth Day, which coincided with the launch of the Institute’s new report, Greater Inclusion of African Youth in Public Service and Governance.

Like this: Like Loading...