Namibia: Opinion – the Role of Young Namibians Post-Covid-19

[New Era] We are living through a defining moment for the 21st Century, as we experience profound socio-economic disruptions. Covid-19 is not only a global health security challenge that has caused immense loss of life and human suffering, the true extent of its impacts will be most pronounced in the aftermath of the public health emergency. Anticipated economic vulnerabilities, recessions and mass unemployment threaten to further complicate the socio-political landscape.

