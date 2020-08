[Government of Namibia] Windhoek — Your Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, Your Excellency, the Vice president, Right Honourable Prime Minister, Honourable Ministers, Ladies and gentlemen,

The post Namibia: Statement by Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Migration to Stage 3 appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...