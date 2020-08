[Government of Namibia] Since the onset of this pandemic, the world passed the milestone of 20 million COVID-19 cases. Also, in the last week, Africa passed the mark of one million confirmed cases. More than half of those are in South Africa, putting our region of Southern Africa at particular risk. We are seeing cases rise rapidly.

