Namibia: Teen Dies After Contracting Covid-19

Five more Namibians died of Covid-19.

Minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula today said the country’s youngest Covid-19 death to date is that of a 17-year-old in Windhoek with multiple comorbidities.

Shangula said the patient presented with severe symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

“She was swabbed on 18 August and her results came out positive. Her condition deteriorated and she died on 26 August,” he said.

Three women aged 69, 90 and 78 years old also died in the capital.

A 66-year-old woman with multiple comorbidities died at Walvis Bay.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved families. It is really painful that we are losing so many people in a short space of time,” Shangula said.

The country recorded 194 new Covid-19 cases with 13 new recoveries today.

Windhoek reported 141 new cases, Walvis Bay 17 and Swakopmund 10.

Eehnana and Rehoboth reported five each, Okahandja and Keetmanshoop three each, Otjiwarongo, Rundu and Oshakati two each, and Okongo, Karasburg, Gobabis and Tsumeb one each.

The country now has 6 906 confirmed cases, with 2 789 recoveries, 4 052 active cases and 65 deaths.