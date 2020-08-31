NANS seeks student-friendly policies in schools

Agency Reporter

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged management of schools to put in place student-friendly policies to cushion the effects of the pandemic as schools are set to reopen in Lagos State.

South West Coordinator of NANS Mr. Olawale Kappo and Chairman, NANS Joint Campus Committee, Lagos Chapter Mr. Rasheed Ogunsanya gave the advice on Sunday in interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

They were reacting to announcement of school resumption by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu had during the 17th Update on the Management of Coronavirus Pandemic on Saturday said that tertiary schools would reopen on September 14. Primary and secondary schools might resume on September 21.