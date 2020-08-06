Napoli: Rohr allays fears on Osimhen

Morakinyo Abodunrin

SUPER Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has allayed fears that Napoli new big-money recruit Victor Osimhen might not get adequate playing time under coach Gennaro Gattuso.

The Gli Azzurri (Blue Azzurri) are loaded with dream strikers including Polish Arkadiusz Milik, Belgian Dries Mertens and Spanish Fernando Llorente hence growing fears in certain quarters that Osimhen might struggle to find his feet at the San Paolo Stadium.

But the 67-year-old experienced German Super Eagles’ coach said the moment is with Osimhen because he already have a Teutonic attitude and was well advised by him to get the commitment of Gattuso as per enough playing time before he signed the Partenopei.

“I’m not surprised about the movement of Victor Osimhen from Lille to Napoli because there was a good contact between them (Osimhen and Gattuso),” Rohr told Nation Sport.” I told him that he has to personally meet the coach, Gattuso because it’s very important that he start to play from the beginning (of his career with Napoli).”

Osimhen who started his European football journey in Germany had a torrid time with Wolfsburg as he was sparingly used during his two seasons at the Volkswagen Arena.

But Rohr said Napoli would be a different ball game, adding the transfer is a very good deal for the 21-year-old Super Eagles striker:

” This is a good transfer for Victor with a very big traditional Italian team and he will have good opportunity and exposure playing in the Champions League ; I hope he will be happy there and he can progress to become the best,” Rohr noted.

In a related development, Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has reportedly stated that their ‘attack is complete’ with the arrival of the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner.

“Osimhen is young and has huge potential, but also different characteristics to the other forwards that we already have in the squad,” Giuntoli told Sky Sport Italia. “With him, our attack is complete. We will part ways with Arkadiusz Milik, as that is what both parties want, to take our separate paths.”

