NAPTIP : Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Sodomizing Two Underaged Students

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested a 35-year-old teacher, Ibrahim Mohammed, of Unguwar Kadawa Quarters in Kano State for allegedly sodomising two underaged boys.

Mr. Shehu Umar, the NAPTIP Zonal Commander in charge of Kano, who confirmed the incident in an interview with the press on Friday in Kano, noted that the command on August 25, received information that Mohammed sodomised his two underaged students at Unguwar Kadawa, Kwanar Dillalai Quarters in Kano.

“On receiving information, we swung into action and arrested the suspect and rescued the two victims.

He alleged that the suspect was married and has been an Islamic teacher for the past seven years.

”The offence is punishable under the NAPTIP Act. An investigation is ongoing, and when completed, the suspect would be charged to court,” he said, adding that the victims will also be united with their parents.

Umar explained that the NAPTIP Joint Board Task Force (JBTF) received intelligence information on the movement of the victims and suspects.

“On receiving information, the command carried out an operation on August 23, raided New Paradise Hotel in Sabon Gari Kano, which led to the arrest of the suspect, one at large and rescued the victims.”

”The victims were camped at the said hotel for onward movement out of Kano to Libya ”The victims are from Ogun, Oyo, Imo and Abia. The offence, external trafficking, is contrary to section 15(b) of the NAPTIP Act.”

Umar called on the general public, especially parents, to ensure they know the whereabouts of their wards and to always check on them periodically at the various Almajiri schools.

Mean while A thirty years old man identified as Umar Abdulrahman was sentenced to two years imprisonment by a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Kano for sodomising three boys within the age brackets of 11 to 13 years on the 15 of July this year.

Like this: Like Loading...