Nasarawa Attack: 5 Killed, 14 Missing As Tension Heightens

Tensions have continued to heighten following the attacks in Nasarawa communities

An attack in Daisy, Umaisha Development Area of Nasarawa State has left at least five people dead while 14 persons are also said to be missing after suspected gunmen invaded the Community.

According to reports, over 12 houses were raised by the suspected gunmen during the attack on the community.

Numbering more than 20, the bandits invaded the Nasarawa Community on July 27 shooting sporadically leaving five dead and 14 others still missing as a result of the invasion.

Speaking on the incident, the traditional ruler overseeing the community, the Ohimege Opanda, Usman Abdullahi said the suspected Gunmen came into the community at about 10:30 pm shooting indiscreetly on Monday.

“About 10:30 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020, gunmen invaded our community, attacked the people of Dausu and killed five persons. They also burnt 12 houses and 14 persons are still missing as we are Speaking”, the traditional leader said.

The Monarch commended the Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi Sule, when he paid him a condolence visit for the prompt response of the security agents. He urged the security agents to increase their efforts in securing the community.

Governor Abdullahi Sule had earlier commiserated with the monarch and the people of the over the attack on Dausu.

Represented by the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the governor condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric and inhuman.

Similarly, the Police in Nasarawa State has vowed to unravel the killers of the District Head of Odu Village in Nasarawa Local Government Area. Amos Obere, who was murdered by unknown gunmen last Friday.

The Nasarawa Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel has said that the command will not rest until the killers were identified, arrested and prosecuted.

Nansel said an investigation to unravel the killings and those behind the attack had since commenced.

He also urged members of the public to supply the police with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.

