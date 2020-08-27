Nasarawa lawmakers confirm NASIEC boss

From Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has confirmed Governor Abdullahi Sule’s nomination of Ayuba Usman and Ishaq Baba, as the Chairman and member of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) respectively.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi announced their confirmation after the nominees appeared before the House for screening during proceedings on Wednesday in Lafia.

The speaker while congratulating the nominees on their confirmation urged them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

“The nominees are persons with proven integrity and have the capacity to deliver.”

“They are competent and we believe they will discharge their duties with the fear of God.”

“The House hereby confirms the nomination of Hon Ayuba Wandai Usman and Ishaq Mohammed Baba as the Chairman and member of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) respectively.”

He also praised Governor Sule for making the right choice of persons to serve in the NASIEC.