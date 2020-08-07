City News

NASU, SSANU withdraw from IPPIS over discrepancies, caution against resumption

The Non-Academic Staff of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), yesterday, withdrew from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) over irregularities. National President of SSANU, Samson Ugwoke, also cautioned against resumption of schools in the country, saying the Federal Government was not ready for the health […]

