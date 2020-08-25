National Stadium business owners get seven days quit notice

Hard-pressed business owners at the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos have called on the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare to give them more time to vacate the sprawling sports complex.

The Sports Ministry’s National Stadium restoration committee yesterday, gave the affected persons an extended one week to comply with the directive to quit the premises after the first seven days expired.

The business owners some of whom have made huge investments in some of the spots they occupy are already feeling the pinch and are considering several options. One of those affected includes entertainment mogul Joseph Odubeatu, who renovated the swimming pool complex that has been moribund for several years.

Speaking on the development co-chairman of the restoration committee, Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (retired) stated that the committee was bent on carrying out the Sports Ministry’s directives adding that it was for the best interest of the country.

“Of course we expected that a lot of sentiments would come. This is why we tried to follow some appropriate legal steps to dislodge those who are operating illegally or have erected illegal structures,” said Nesiama.

However, observers are worried about the true intentions of the Sports Minister. “The business owners gave the stadium a life, otherwise it would have been a ghost town. Their activities have also generated income for the government.”

Vanguard