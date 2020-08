BERLIN—The German government on Monday said there was reason to think that Alexei Navalny had been poisoned, justifying police protection for the Russian opposition figure who is being treated in Berlin after collapsing during a trip in Russia last week.

“The suspicion is that someone poisoned Mr. Navalny and unfortunately there have been several examples of poisoning in Russia’s recent history,” Steffen Seibert, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, told journalists in Berlin.

…