NBA 2020 Conference: Invitation To Governor El-Rufai Withdrawn; MURIC, Others React

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has withdrawn its invitation to the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, as one of the speakers in its forthcoming 2020 conference.

The NBA announced this on its official Twitter handle, days after some lawyers protested against the inclusion of El-Rufai in its list of speakers.

It would be important to note that Usani Odum, a lawyer had led the online petition to stop the governor from attending the Annual General Conference.

The petition so far has garnered over 3,000 signatures.

Another letter signed by Silas Onu and Auta Nyada and titled “Request to Withdraw the Offer of Platform at the 2020 Annual General Conference of the NBA to Mallam Nasir el-Rufai” levelled about 10 allegations against El-Rufai

The allegations bordered on his alleged poor human rights record and inability to stop the killings in the state he governs, particularly in southern Kaduna.

The tweet confirming the withdrawal of the invitation to Governor El-Rufai read;

“The National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association at its ongoing meeting resolves that the invitation to the Kaduna State Governor, H.E. Nasir El-Rufai by the 2020 Annual General Conference Planning committee be withdrawn and the decision communicated to the Governor.”

Reacting to the decision, El-Rufai accused the NBA of embracing a “one-sided narrative”.

“NBA platform or not, these worthy conversations must continue. He will continue to make his voice heard on the things our country needs to do for its progress,” Muyiwa Adekeye, Mr El-Rufai’s aide, said in the statement.

“While the decision about who speaks at its event is clearly the NBA’s, Malam El-Rufai wishes to make clear that he did not seek the platform and is not agitated that he has one less speaking engagement,” the statement added.

Similarly, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), in Lagos on Friday described the withdrawal of the invitation to Nasir El-Rufai to the NBA conference as “parochial, myopic and jejune”.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement, said that the NBA, as a learned group should know better, adding that it was high-level prejudice. “I describe the NBA’s action as parochial, myopic and jejune. It is high-level prejudice. NBA as a group of learned literati should know better. “The fact that NBA took the ill-advised step on account of a petition written by a group, Open Bar Initiative exposes NBA’s impatience, intolerance and self-conceit,” Akintola said.

