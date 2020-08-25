NBA Conference: Muslim lawyers demand disinvitation of Tony Blair, Obasanjo, Wike

The Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN) has accused the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) of “selective justice and a slant application of the rule of law” in its dis-invitation of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as a speaker at its coming Annual General Conference.

The group, therefore, demanded that the NBA either “cancel the session on which Mallam El-Rufai was to speak, or disinvite any speaker(s) who has a record of human right violation and disregard for the rule of law or has been indicted anywhere for acts of war or other despicable conduct.”

This comes as one of the two branches of the NBA in Kano State threatened to boycott the conference if Mr El-Rufa’i was not reinvited to the virtual meeting

MULAN stated its position through a statement titled “Selective Justice is an Injustice, Human Rights and Rule of Law are Colour Blind: Awakening Call to the Nigerian Bar Association.”

The statement was signed by the group’s president, Abdulqadir Abikan (a professor) and its secretary, Ibrahim Alasa. It was made available to PREMIUM TIMES Monday night.

Clarifying that it was “not speaking on behalf of Mallam El-Rufai who is eminently capable of reacting to the unfortunate development,” MULAN said it was “concerned” that the decision of NBA on the matter seemed “not properly thought-out, reeked of unwarranted sentiments, is antithetical to the rule of law and inconsistent with the aims and objectives of the NBA.”

While agreeing with the NBA President’s earlier position that it is not for the association “to look into the veracity of the allegations” levied against the governor, MULAN said it is, however, “constrained to speak out against selective justice and a slant application of the rule of law to satisfy pre-determined goals as happened in this case.”

The Muslim lawyers said the NBA compromised its neutrality because “there are worse perceived violators of Human Rights and the rule of law both locally and internationally also speaking at the same conference.”

It said it observed, “after going through the proceeding that led to the disinviting Mr El’rufai, that some individuals in the NBA took advantage of the NBA platform to ventilate personal and political vendetta on behalf of some persons in the country.”

“The review revealed that few individuals who have personal and political differences with Mallam El-Rufai allied with some of the leaders of the Bar and took advantage of the eminent NEC platform to actualise their personal pursuit.”

It alleged that the NBA president “hurriedly overruled “the Technical Committee on Conference Planning (TCCP)” without recourse to the “the grave danger of bad precedent to be set by the decision.

“He only relied on the number of people ‘selected to speak’ to reach a decision on a matter he acknowledged to be controversial.”

The group noted the comment by the NBA leadership that it was not judging Mr El- Rufai “on the weighty and unverified allegations levied by the petitioners,” but disinvited him to avoid getting the NBA embroiled in the controversy that trailed the invitation. MULAN, however, said it was “worried that the decision has plunged the noble Bar into deeper controversies than the presumptive one created by the petition.”

“This is because some of the local and international figures, having same or worse credentials in stirring controversies than the target, who are Speakers at the AGC were left untouched.”

MULAN said if NBA wants to live up to its mantra as indicated by the dis-invitation of Mr El-Rufai, it should also honour the petition sent to its Technical Committee on Conference Planning (TCCP) on August 23 by the Justice Concerned Lawyers’ Forum (JCL).

It noted that the petition by JCL demanded that “former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Nyesom Wike should be disinvited as Speakers at the Conference.