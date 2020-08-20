NBA, Governor disagree on appointments

Ahmed Rufa’i, Dutse

THE Dutse chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Jigawa State has disagreed with Governor Muhammadu Abubakar on the new system to be adopted in the appointment of judicial officers.

This was contained in a statement in Dutse by the NBA branch caretaker committee chairman, Baffa Alhassan. He kicked against the governor’s decision and pronouncement which says his administration would ensure only competent legal practitioners are henceforth appointed judges.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) also passed a vote of confidence in the Chief Judge, Justice Animu Ringim.

“The appointment of persons into the offices of heads of courts and judicial officers are governed by the extant laws and regulations that is the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and 2014 revised NJC guidelines and procedural rules for appointment of judicial officers of all superior courts of records in Nigeria.

Baffa stated that all judges of high courts and Kadis of Shari’a courts are people of integrity, good professional conduct and appointed to the positions based on rule of law right from the creation of the state in 1991.