NBA President speaks on withdrawal of El-Rufai from conference

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro, has defended the association’s decision to withdraw the invitation earlier issued to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to be a guest speaker at its Annual General Conference.

Mr Usoro, on Friday, also denied the allegation of ethnic and religious bias against Mr El-Rufai.

The National Executive Committee of the lawyers’ association, on Thursday, rescinded its decision on the participation of Mr El-Rufai who has been billed to be one of the main speakers at the conference.

The Kaduna governor was billed to speak in a session titled ‘Who is a Nigerian?… A Debate on National Identity.’

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr El-Rufai’s inclusion sparked protests among several lawyers, with some of them threatening to withdraw their participation. A group of lawyers, the Open Bar Initiative, petitioned the NBA, accusing the governor of human



rights violations, allegations the governor denied.

Many lawyers also accused Mr El-Rufai of not doing enough to end the killings in the southern part of Kaduna State.

It was based on the complaints that the NBA leadership withdrew Mr El-Rufai’s participation.

In his reaction to the development, the governor said the decision was unjust and unfair. He accused the association of embracing a “one-sided narrative”.

“NBA platform or not, these worthy conversations must continue. He will continue to make his voice heard on the things our country needs to do for its progress.”

“While the decision about who speaks at its event is clearly the NBA’s, Malam El-Rufai wishes to make clear that he did not seek the platform and is not agitated that he has one less speaking engagement,” Muyiwa Adekeye, Mr El-Rufai’s aide, said in a Thursday statement.

Support for El-Rufai

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by its chairman, Garba Abubakar, the Dutse branch of the NBA threatened to boycott the conference if Mr El-Rufai is not recalled.

Mr Abubakar stated that the governor was not given the opportunity to defend himself on the allegations raised against him by a group within the association, before the resolution was reached.

“The motto of the Association is promoting the “Rule of Law” prudence and justice therefore demands that he be given the opportunity to defend himself before taking any decision that affects him.