NBA Sections yet to change baton

By John Austin Unachukwu

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) was supposed to elect new officers to lead its sections at the same time it elected national officers, but at the time of filing this report, it was yet to do so.

Only the Section on Business Law (SBL) chaired by Seni Adio, SAN, had put machinery in motion to elect new officers during the NBA conference which begins tomorrow.

Adio, it was learnt, is likely to hand over to current Vice-Chairman, Mr. Ayuli Jemide Ayuli of Detail Commercial Solicitors.

The Section closed its nominations a few weeks ago, during its 13th annual conference and is waiting for the results.

Chairman of the Section on Legal Practice (SLP), Seun Abimbola, and members of his executives were elected at its conference in Akure, Ondo State, last year. They still have one year to go.

The Section shifted its annual conference which was billed to hold at Ibom Hotels, Uyo in Akwa Ibom State from May 17-20 to the end of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a chat with The Nation, Chairman of the Section on Public interest and Development Law (SPIDEL), Paul Ananaba ( SAN), said his tenure would end and he will hand over to a new executives in November during the forthcoming SPIDEL) conference in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Former Second Vice-Chairman of the NBA, Monday Onyekachi Ubani is the Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee.