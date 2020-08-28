‘NBC code will address ‘falsehood’

From Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance Equity and Social Justice has hailed the review of the 6th edition of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) code.

The coalition said the revised code would curb the excesses of broadcast stations and online platforms whose stock-in-trade is dishing out falsehood to the public.

Convener of the coalition, James Okoronkwo made this known in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman Security Committee, Sir Ude Ejikeme.