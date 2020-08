The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has fined Nigeria Info N5 million over a comment made by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailaifa on one of its programme. “In line with the amendment of the 6th edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, Nigeria Info 99.3FM Lagos, has been fined […]

