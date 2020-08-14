NBC slams N5m fine on Nigeria Info 99.3FM for ‘misconduct’

Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

THE National Broadcasting Commission (NBUC) has sanctioned Nigeria Info 99.3FM, Lagos, for what is called unprofessional conduct.

The station is to pay N5 million, which the commission said will serve as a deterrent to other broadcast stations in the country.

The sanction is said to be for the station’s handling of a programme, “Morning Cross Fire”, aired on August 10, 2020, between 8.30 a.m and 9 a.m.

The station allegedly provided its platform for the guest, Dr. Mailafia Obadiah, to promote unverifiable and inciting views that could encourage or arouse crime and lead to public disorder.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, the NBC accused the station of violating seven broadcasting codes.

Mailafia comments on the “Southern Kaduna Crisis”, it noted, “were devoid of facts and, by broadcasting same to the public, Nigeria Info 99.3FM, is in violation of some sections of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

The statement added: “Consequent on these provisions and in line with the amendment of the sixth edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, Nigeria Info 99.3FM, Lagos, has been fined N5,000,000.00 only.

“This is expected to serve as a deterrent to all other broadcast stations in Nigerias which are quick to provide platforms for subversive rhetoric and the expositions of spurious and unverifiable claims, to desist from such.”

