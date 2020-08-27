NBS: share of Nigerians working rising during pandemic

From John Ofikhenua, Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said the share of people who are working has continued to rise substantially towards pre-COVID-19 level.

It said the share of rural respondents who worked in July reached the levels witnessed prior to the outbreak.

But, the share of urban respondents who are working is still 11 per cent lower than what was reported prior to the outbreak.

In its report titled: “COVID-19 Impact Monitoring Round 3, July 2020,” the NBS said in July, around 81 per cent of respondents reported that they were working, demonstrating that the share of respondents working recovered substantially as the lockdown restrictions were eased in May and June.

NBS said the recovery has differed between urban and rural areas.

According to the report, “the share of rural respondents who were working in July has reached the levels witnessed prior to the outbreak, while the share of urban respondents who were working is still 11 percentage points lower than what was reported prior to the outbreak.”

The NBS said the initial drop in the share of respondents who were working was larger for urban dwellers, which may partially explain why the recovery has been slower for them.

In the period under review, the agriculture sector experienced the largest recovery in the share of respondents returning to work.

NBS added: “Of the 57 per cent of respondents who were not working in April/May, about 76 per cent had returned to work by July, while around 24 per cent were still not working. Building on the trend witnessed in June, many of those who had returned to work by July (48 per cent of those who were not working in April/May) (re-)entered the agricultural sector. Yet, relatively large shares of respondents who were not working in April/May reported working in commerce (12 per cent ) and services (12 per cent ) in July.

“Of those respondents that were working in April/May or before mid-March 2020, 36 per cent were engaged in agriculture, 24 per cent were engaged in commerce, and 27 per cent were engaged in services.