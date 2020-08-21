NBTE grants approval for open distance e-learning to Ede Poly

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has granted approval to the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, for the commencement of Open and Distance Flexible E-Learning.

This was contained in a circular signed by the Executive Secretary of the board, Dr. Masuud Kazaure, dated Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

“I am pleased to inform you that your institution has been granted approval to commence operation of Open and Distance Flexible E-Learning.”

“All the practical sessions and examinations should be conducted using face-to-face traditional mode,” the circular stated, among others.

Meanwhile, the Rector of the institution, Dr. John Taiwo Adekolawole, has lauded the gesture of the Federal Government over the approval, saying that it is a testimony of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s commitment towards quality and accessible education, especially technical education, without compromise.

Adekolawole, who stated this in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the citadel, Sola Lawal, on Tuesday, said the approval had further laid credence to the conscious efforts of the institution to strengthen quality of learning as well as prepare students adequately ready as solvers of many national challenges.