NCC activates 112 free emergency call line in Kogi

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has activated the 112 free emergency call number in Kogi State.

This was disclosed in a statement by SOLSAN Technology Ventures Limited, the private firm managing the emergency number on behalf of NCC in the state.

Shola Ajayi, who signed the statement, said that the emergency number which can be dialled from any phone was activated in March.

He said that 112 was a shot code assigned by the NCC for all manner of emergencies such as armed robbery, kidnapping, accident, fire, floods, banditry and vandalisation among others.



NCC



“When calls are received by the 112 agents, they are usually escalated to the correct agency responsible for such emergency,” Ajayi said.

“The emergency communication project is a non-commercial collaboration project between Federal Government through the NCC, state government, telecom companies, security agencies and power companies.”

He said the telecom companies include MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile, saying that all the collaborating establishments are contributing to the 112 emergency code as their social responsibility commitment to the society.

Ajayi noted that the 112 number is strictly for emergency call only and not for prank callers.

