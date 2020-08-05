NCDC Discharges Over 11,000 COVID-19 Patients In 24 Hours, Nigerians React

However, on Monday, August 3, the NCDC said 20,663 patients had been discharged.

This brought to 11,194, the number of COVID-19 patients discharged in 24 hours, making it the highest number of patients to be discharged in a single day in Nigeria.

Hilarious reactions trailed the statistics on social media.

Here are some reactions from Twitter

@Dregue7, “Them don tire. But the virus increased rapidly when the lockdown was serious only to decrease when there is no lockdown anymore and people don’t give a damn about the face mask. If you ask me sounds suspicious.”

@Tofey “What kind of magic happened to the discharged figure within 24 hrs?”

@destineddavid, “In the politics of this COVID I give it up to Lagos State 10,946 discharge in a day all managed at home.Nigeria I hail o. Congratulations and Thank God for life.”

@Mobytoolz, “NCDC don’t rate us.

11 thousand discharged in one day? Ananias and Sapphira didn’t even lie to this extent, yet they lost their lives.”

@gbolohunadetunj, “That 11k discharged in Naij. I’m confused, on is NCDC for or against the virus.

@olufisayo, “Most of these people they claimed got discharged are people they told to take care of themselves at home. NCDC for once didn’t check on these people. But once they tested positive, they add them to the list and update their budget.”

The NCDC Boss, Chikwe Ihekweazu, in response to the development, noted that the cumulative discharged cases include 10,946 recovered #COVID19 patients in Lagos State who were being managed at home.

He tweeted, “Recently, we provided guidance to states, to report cases that have recovered but were managed at home. These cases have recovered but were not managed in/discharged from an isolation centre

“Lagos has done so & this may apply to more states in the next few weeks. #TakeResponsibility.”

