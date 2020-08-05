NCS urges smart manufacturing

By Lucas Ajanaku

The Nigerian Computer Society (NC) on Tuesday urged manufacturers to leverage emerging technologies to boost production, lower cost and create jobs.

Its President, Prof. Adesina Sodiya, who spoke at a virtual meeting with reporters in Lagos ahead the group’s international conference scheduled for between August 11 and 13 with “Emerging Applications and Technologies for Industry 4.0 (EATI 2020) as theme,” said was chosen to provide the needed technological supports for industries in this modern society.

He said: “Industry 4.0 or the Fourth Industrial Revolution is simply about smart manufacturing. The technological components of industry 4.0 are full process and production line automation; intelligent control of cyber-physical systems; and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, big data analytics, cloud computing, and machine learning.

“As a nation, our industries must leverage these technologies for enhanced profitability and economic well-being.”

Sodiya said the conference would focus on important issues related to the theme and sub themes, such as: Innovative Strategies for addressing cybersecurity and privacy challenges in industry 4.0; A New Generation of Cyber Physical Systems in the Era of AI; Identity and Population management strategies.

Like this: Like Loading...