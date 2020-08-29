NDA alerts public against admission fraudsters

Agency Reporter

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has alerted the general public, especially applicants of the 72 Regular Course of the existence of a fraudulent syndicate claiming to be admission officers of the Academy.

The Academy Public Relations Officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, in a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna, said that the gang is asking for money from applicants to get them admission into the Academy.

Abdullahi said that the syndicate also prints fake admission letters and issue them to candidates after collecting money.

“The Academy strongly advises the public to disregard such letters. Such letters were not initiated by the NDA.



“Hence, the general public should note that selection into NDA is by merit not pay.”

READ ALSO: Of reign of gangsters and fraudsters

He explained that NDA uses only mainstream media, official website www.nda.edu.ng, and social media channels on Facebook and Twitter, DefenceAcademyNG, and HQ_NDA respectively, to disseminate public information.

“Therefore, NDA will never direct you to call any phone number for admission or payment.

“The general public is therefore advised not to fall prey or have any dealings with the said admission fraudsters.



“You are to report the activities of such fraudsters to the nearest military or police unit,” he said.

(NAN)