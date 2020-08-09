NDDC: IMC’s admission to paying contractors under duress is corruption

In a statement published in newspapers and online media on Saturday, August 8, 2020, Professor Keme Pondei, Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission claimed that his Interim Management Committee was blackmailed to pay contractors in exchange for getting the 2019 budget passed by the National Assembly NDDC Committees in March 2020. The […]

